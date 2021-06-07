Anyswap (ANY) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00007919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $50.38 million and approximately $438,484.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00065754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00275398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00255166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.65 or 0.01153358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,079.96 or 0.99850852 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

