APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.40

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 39427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

APG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

