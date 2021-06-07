APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.40

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 39427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.
APG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
