API3 Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $3.39 or 0.00009972 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $46.95 million and $10.39 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00073465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00026675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00994901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.28 or 0.09874122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050979 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

