Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 255,500 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

