Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $10,153,678.05 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,638,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,586. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $78,344,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $52,766,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

