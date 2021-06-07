Apple (AAPL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL):
- 5/28/2021 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2021 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $148.12 to $144.27. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Apple was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $134.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $148.12 to $144.27. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.
- 5/5/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Apple was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $148.12 to $144.27. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Q2 Will be Tough to Beat” and dated April 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”
- 4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.
- 4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Apple was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $125.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,125,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.27.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
Further Reading: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.