Apple (AAPL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL):

5/28/2021 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $148.12 to $144.27. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Apple was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $134.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $148.12 to $144.27. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

5/5/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $148.12 to $144.27. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Q2 Will be Tough to Beat” and dated April 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Apple was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $125.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,125,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

