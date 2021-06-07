Aragon Court (ANJ) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,591.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $2,591.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for $0.0915 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00076414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.01061389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.07 or 0.10304037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00053744 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

