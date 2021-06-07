ArdCoin (ARDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $115,241.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.70 million and approximately $115,241.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00073806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00026601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.01035357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.61 or 0.09799822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052972 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

