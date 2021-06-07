argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $269.93

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $269.93, but opened at $258.13. argenx shares last traded at $258.20, with a volume of 2,430 shares.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Get argenx alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in argenx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in argenx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in argenx by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after purchasing an additional 540,488 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in argenx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in argenx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 954,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.