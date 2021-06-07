ArGo One Day Trading Volume Tops $222,770.00 (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. ArGo has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $222,770.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ArGo has traded up 63.2% against the US dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000954 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00075661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00027029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.88 or 0.01046318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,626.05 or 0.10174957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00052988 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

