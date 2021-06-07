Argon (ARGON) Price Tops $0.0946 on Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0946 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $218,658.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

