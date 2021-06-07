Arianee Price Tops $1.19 (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00003322 BTC on major exchanges. Arianee has a market cap of $30.58 million and approximately $29,403.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arianee has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00068486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00284901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00254279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.01190969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,911.08 or 1.00232197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.56 or 0.01098476 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

