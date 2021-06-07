Arion (ARION) Market Cap Hits $45,372.16

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Arion has a market capitalization of $45,372.16 and $14.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00068486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00284901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00254279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.01190969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,911.08 or 1.00232197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.56 or 0.01098476 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,071,531 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

