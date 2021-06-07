Ark (ARK) Price Tops $1.31 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. Ark has a market capitalization of $169.50 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003659 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015991 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000706 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,784,518 coins and its circulating supply is 129,663,621 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

