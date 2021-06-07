Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.87

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 11368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

ARKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter worth $9,000,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

