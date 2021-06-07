Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 177,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 247,375 shares.The stock last traded at $13.26 and had previously closed at $13.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a current ratio of 14.55.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

