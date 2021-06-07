ARMOR Price Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001198 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $35.52 million and $1.01 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00066416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.00278948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00255054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.18 or 0.01165537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,160.93 or 0.99744163 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,589,627 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.