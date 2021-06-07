Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.31

Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $760.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.19.

About Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.