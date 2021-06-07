Arweave Achieves Market Capitalization of $580.28 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $17.38 or 0.00052928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $580.28 million and $70.61 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

