Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Aspen Group reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.91. 180,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,649. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

