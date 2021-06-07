ATC Coin Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 79.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $267,693.44 and approximately $96.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 78.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.62 or 0.00474806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.