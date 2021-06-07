Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Trading Down 0.2%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 407,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 109,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $733,000. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

