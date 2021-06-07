ATN (ATN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One ATN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $652,827.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00075661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00027029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.88 or 0.01046318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,626.05 or 0.10174957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00052988 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN (ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

