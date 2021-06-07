Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Hits $1.70 on Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and $46,488.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002548 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00065546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00272512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00073353 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

