Atria Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,139 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 49,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $256.75 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

