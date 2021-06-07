Atria Investments LLC Sells 6,277 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL opened at $130.19 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.