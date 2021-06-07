Attila Price Down 8.8% This Week (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Attila coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Attila has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Attila has a total market capitalization of $53.50 million and $4.79 million worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00075661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00027029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.88 or 0.01046318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,626.05 or 0.10174957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Attila Profile

ATT is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

