Auto Price Down 18.6% This Week (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Auto has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for about $1,144.17 or 0.03385295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $16.71 million and $2.64 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00073370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.40 or 0.00986453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.42 or 0.09833137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00050950 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.