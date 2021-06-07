Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.78. The company had a trading volume of 78,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.55.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,008,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

