AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,387.21 on Monday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,074.45 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,456.27.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 86.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,613 shares of company stock worth $31,474,787. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

