Axe (AXE) Market Capitalization Achieves $448,370.95

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $448,370.95 and approximately $77,259.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0852 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.14 or 0.01123523 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 66% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

