Axe (AXE) One Day Volume Tops $118,975.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0794 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $417,778.90 and $118,975.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $329.49 or 0.01004060 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 139.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

