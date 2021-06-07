Azuki Hits Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $140,144.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00283278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00251863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.49 or 0.01165819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,497.89 or 1.00328638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.