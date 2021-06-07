Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 181.32% from the stock’s previous close.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $26.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.10. Azul has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $26.81.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Azul will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Azul by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 50,626 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Azul by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Azul by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after acquiring an additional 288,743 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,215,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Azul by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

