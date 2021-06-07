Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,007 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.33% of Badger Meter worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 10.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 12.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,945,000 after acquiring an additional 216,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMI opened at $93.48 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

