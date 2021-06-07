Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 2,856 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $160,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $424.43 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $424.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

