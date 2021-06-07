Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 81 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,446.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,311.51. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,453.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,928 shares of company stock valued at $132,532,810. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

