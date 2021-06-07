Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,576 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $102.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $103.00.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

