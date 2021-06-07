Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 3,868 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.03 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.33. The company has a market cap of $505.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

