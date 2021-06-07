Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 6,708 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.4% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $176.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

