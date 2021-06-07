Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,558,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $388.70 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.77 and a 12-month high of $388.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

