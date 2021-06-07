Banano Market Cap Achieves $31.65 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $31.65 million and $469,930.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banano has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00067478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00282881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00076414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004516 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,906 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,995,182 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

