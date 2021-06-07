BancorpSouth Bank Buys 1,012 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

Broadcom stock traded down $8.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $466.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,320. The firm has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.00. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $292.41 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.