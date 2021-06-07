BancorpSouth Bank Buys 1,324 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 8,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 36.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 130,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.93. 13,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

