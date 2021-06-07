BancorpSouth Bank Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.52. 44,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,198. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $165.73. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

