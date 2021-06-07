BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 600,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 39.5% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 37,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 148,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $54.05. 186,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,078,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $227.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

