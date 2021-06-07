BancorpSouth Bank Purchases 562 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.58.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.