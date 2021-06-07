BancorpSouth Bank Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,347 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 3.3% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.90. The company had a trading volume of 60,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

