BancorpSouth Bank Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

GOOGL stock traded down $9.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,384.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,760. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,280.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

