Band Protocol Trading 18.2% Lower This Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $150.26 million and approximately $40.21 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.33 or 0.00021499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00073353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.01006326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.23 or 0.09809010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00051741 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

